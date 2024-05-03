The MacRumors Show: New iPad Pro With the M4 Chip for AI?

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the possibility of the next-generation iPad Pro featuring the M4 chip and what else to expect at Apple's "Let loose" event.

While Apple's upcoming ‌iPad Pro‌ models have been expected to feature the M3 chip for over a year, recent reports have unexpectedly suggested that the new devices will instead contain the as-yet-unannounced M4 chip and that a key new feature of the processor will be an upgraded Neural Engine optimized for AI tasks. Introducing the M4 chip in an iPad and only six months after the previous chip generation would be unprecedented moves, but there is evidence to suggest that it is a plausible possibility.

Apple's "Let loose" event is expected to focus on the unveiling of redesigned ‌iPad Pro‌ models with OLED displays, two new iPad Air models, a high-end Magic Keyboard accessory, and a new Apple Pencil. We also talk through the three other announcements that Apple could have in store for the event.

The special event will take place on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual.

