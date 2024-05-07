Apple Announces New M2 iPad Air Models in 11-Inch and 13-Inch Sizes From $599

Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced new M2-powered iPad Air models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes with a new landscape FaceTime camera, AI features, and better sound quality with the larger model.



Apple says the iPad Air has been designed "to make features pioneered on iPad Pro at a more affordable price," with the brand new larger 13-inch model offering 30% more screen real estate than the 11-inch model.

The M2 chip features a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. When combined with faster memory bandwidth, the new iPad Air is nearly 50% faster than the previous iPad Air with M1 for a wide range of productivity and creative tasks, according to Apple. And compared to iPad Air with A14 Bionic, the new M2 model delivers up to 3x faster performance. Apple also claims that the 13-inch model delivers better sound quality with double the bass than the previous generation.

In addition, the new iPad Air supports Wi-Fi 6E, which provides up to 2x increased performance than the previous generation. It's also compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro, which features a new sensor in the barrel that can sense a user's squeeze, and brings up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, "all without interrupting the creative process," claims the company.

Apple is touting the new iPad Air as "an incredibly powerful device for artificial intelligence." Unlike the previous generation, the 12MP Ultra Wide FaceTime camera on the devices is located along the longest edge so that it captures video from a more central, horizontal position during video calls. The camera also features Center Stage, which uses machine learning to automatically keep everyone in the field of view.

The new iPad Air is nearly 50% faster than the previous iPad Air with M1, according to Apple. Compared to iPad Air with A14 Bionic, it provides 3x faster performance. Apple says the new models are also compatible with the latest Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, with Apple Pencil Hover support for greater precision.

The new iPad Air models feature an LCD Liquid Retina display, and both sizes come in several colors including new blue, new purple, Starlight and Space Grey, and a new 100% recycled aluminum enclosure.



"So many users — from students, to content creators, to small businesses, and more — love iPad Air for its performance, portability, and versatility, all at an affordable price. Today, iPad Air gets even better," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing. "We're so excited to introduce the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, offering two sizes for the first time. With its combination of a brilliant Liquid Retina display, the phenomenal performance of the M2 chip, incredible AI capabilities, and its colorful, portable design with support for new accessories, iPad Air is more powerful and versatile than ever."

A new Smart Folio for iPad Air attaches magnetically and supports multiple viewing angles for greater flexibility. Available in charcoal gray, light violet, denim, and sage, the new Smart Folio also complements the finishes of the latest iPad Air.

The iPad Air is available starting with 128GB of storage, with more storage options including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Like the previous models, the iPad Air starts at $599, while the 13-inch device starts at $799. They can be ordered today, and shipping starts next week.