Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for New iPad Pro Starting at $299

Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced a new Magic Keyboard for the latest iPad Pro models, with a thinner, lighter design.



Apple says the Magic Keyboard has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, while maintaing the same floating design.

Two colors are available that match the new ‌iPad Pro‌. New features include a function row with screen brightness controls, an aluminum palm rest, and a larger trackpad with haptic feedback. Apple claims that thanks to the trackpad, working on ‌iPad Pro‌ "feels just like using a MacBook." The new Magic Keyboard can be pre-ordered today and will be available next week, with the 11-inch model priced at $299 and the 13-inch version costing $349.