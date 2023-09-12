Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in Six Minutes

by

Apple today held its "Wonderlust" fall event, introducing the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It took Apple an hour and a half to introduce all of the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a super quick six minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of all of the new announcements.

We've also rounded up all of our event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any new details about Apple's latest devices.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Software

Cases and Accessories

Other Announcements

The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ 2 can be preordered starting today. Preorders for the ‌iPhone 15‌ models will take place on Friday, September 15. All of the new devices are set to launch on Friday, September 22.

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
58 minutes ago at 05:43 pm
It took about a whole 6 minutes for Apple to design everything announced today
:ducks: ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Drogba11 Avatar
Drogba11
58 minutes ago at 05:43 pm
It could all be announced in 1 minute. Lackluster upgrades across the board
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
57 minutes ago at 05:44 pm
A very very blah meh event. Stagnation all around. Really none of this even needed an event.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimaKilo Avatar
UltimaKilo
44 minutes ago at 05:57 pm
I agree with everyone: not a single exciting product was launched. iPhone and Apple Watch are a disappointment.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
terrapin_nation Avatar
terrapin_nation
50 minutes ago at 05:51 pm
Yawn
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
47 minutes ago at 05:54 pm
Can you believe that it took 5 min to talk about everything new in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but 6 min for their stupid Mother Nature video?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
