Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in Six Minutes

Apple today held its "Wonderlust" fall event, introducing the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It took Apple an hour and a half to introduce all of the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a super quick six minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of all of the new announcements.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Software

Cases and Accessories

Other Announcements

We've also rounded up all of our event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any new details about Apple's latest devices.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ 2 can be preordered starting today. Preorders for the ‌iPhone 15‌ models will take place on Friday, September 15. All of the new devices are set to launch on Friday, September 22.