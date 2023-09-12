Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in Six Minutes
Apple today held its "Wonderlust" fall event, introducing the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It took Apple an hour and a half to introduce all of the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a super quick six minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of all of the new announcements.
We've also rounded up all of our event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any new details about Apple's latest devices.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, Action Button, A17 Pro Chip, and More
- Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 Pro Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium, But No Gold This Year
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Now Starts at 256GB of Storage for $1,199
- iPhone 15 Pro: Here's Everything the New Action Button Can Do
- Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Weighs 19 Grams Less Than iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro £100 Cheaper in the UK Than Last Year's Equivalent Models
- Pricing on iPhone 15 Pro Models Technically Didn't Change
- iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x Optical Zoom Lens Enables 25x Digital Zoom
- iPhone 15 Pro Models Support Wi-Fi 6E
- Apple Adds Thread Networking Technology to iPhone 15 Pro
- Hands-On With the New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Models
- Apple Lets Customers 'Get Ready' For iPhone 15 Launch With Pre-Order Setup
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
- Apple Announces iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus With USB-C Port, Dynamic Island, and More
- iPhone 15's USB-C Port Remains Limited to Lightning Speeds
- iPhone 15 Models Do Not Come With Rumored Color-Matched Braided USB-C Cables
- iPhone 15 Models Still Limited to 7.5W on Qi Chargers, Fast Charging Has Not Improved
- iPhone 15 Models Sold Outside U.S. Still Have Physical SIM Card Tray
Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 9 Unveiled With S9 Chip, 'Double Tap' Gesture, and More
- Apple Watch Series 9 Gains New 'Double Tap' Gesture Control Feature
Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra 2 Featuring Faster S9 Chip, New Ultra Wideband Chip, and Apple's Brightest Ever Display
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Feature 64GB of Storage
Software
- iOS 17 to Launch on September 18, Featuring StandBy Mode, NameDrop, Interactive Widgets, and More
- macOS Sonoma to Launch on September 26, Featuring Desktop Widgets, Safari Profiles, Game Mode, and More
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of tvOS 17 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 10 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS 14 Sonoma to Developers
- Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Max
- Apple Releases Studio Display 17 Firmware Release Candidate
- Apple Shares Lists of All New Features in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma
Cases and Accessories
- Apple Announces 'FineWoven' Material, Will No Longer Make Leather Accessories
- Apple Releases USB-C to Lightning Adapter for iPhone 15 and Shorter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable
- Here is Every iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Case That Launched Today
- Here is Every Apple Watch Band That Launched Today
Other Announcements
- Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected
- Apple Introduces New AirPods Pro Charging Case and EarPods With USB-C
- Apple Discontinues 5.4-Inch iPhone 13 Mini, Still Sells iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
- All of Apple's New Devices Feature the Same Battery Life as Previous Generations
- Apple Adds 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ Storage Tiers
- Olivia Rodrigo Debuts First Music Video Shot on iPhone 15 Pro
- Apple Discontinues MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger
- Apple Announces New Roadside Assistance via Satellite Feature for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be preordered starting today. Preorders for the iPhone 15 models will take place on Friday, September 15. All of the new devices are set to launch on Friday, September 22.
