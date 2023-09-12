Apple Shares Lists of All New Features in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma

Apple today shared in-depth lists of all new features coming with the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma software updates, which are all set to be released later this month. The lists are available as PDFs on Apple's website.



A key new feature of iOS 17 is StandBy, a new full-screen view that provides glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when an iPhone is on its side and charging. The customizable interface can show a clock in various styles, a calendar, favorite photos, the weather forecast, music playback controls, widgets, and more.

Additional new features on iOS 17 include Contact Posters, NameDrop, Live Voicemail, Check In, the ability to download Apple Maps for offline use, and much more, with a full overview of the update available in our iOS 17 roundup.

iPadOS 17 has many of the same features as iOS 17, plus adds widgets on the Lock Screen, Live Activities support, a Health app for the iPad, and more. For a comprehensive look at everything new for the iPad, read our iPadOS 17 roundup.

macOS Sonoma has an assortment of new features and enhancements for the Mac, including interactive widgets on the desktop, Apple TV-like aerial screensavers, enhancements to apps like Messages and Safari, a new Game mode that prioritizes CPU and GPU performance for gaming, and more, with more details available in our macOS Sonoma roundup.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be released on Monday, September 18, while macOS Sonoma will be released on Tuesday, September 26, according to Apple.