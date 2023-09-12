Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 Pro Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium, But No Gold This Year

Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max introduce four new color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium,



The new titanium design is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure, according to Apple. It's said to be stronger and more durable, yet lighter.

The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, are available in a light pink shade, yellow, blue, green, and black.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. Pre-orders for the new ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models are expected to open on Friday, September 15, with shipping expected to begin on Friday, September 22.

More to follow...