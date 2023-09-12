Apple Releases Studio Display 17 Firmware Release Candidate

Apple today released a the release candidate of the Studio Display 17 firmware beta, with the update coming two weeks after the fourth beta.



All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the new macOS Sonoma operating system at the current time.

Studio Display owners running ‌macOS Sonoma‌ can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.

Both ‌macOS Sonoma‌ and the new Studio Display firmware will see a release on September 26.