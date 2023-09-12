Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 10 to Developers

by
Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today seeded release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 10 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software update coming over a week after the eighth beta. The release candidate, or RC, represents the final version of the software that will be released to the public.

Apple watchOS 10 Feature
To install the ‌watchOS 10‌ update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the ‌watchOS 10‌ Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, ‌watchOS 10‌ can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

‌watchOS 10‌ adds a whole new widget-focused interface. You can access a widget stack from any watch face using the Digital Crown, swiping through them to get to relevant information. Control Center can be activated from any app by pressing the side button, and these new quick access controls are meant to let you use watch faces that support less information while still putting everything you need at your fingertips.

There are new Palette and Snoopy watch faces, updates to Cycling and Hiking workouts, and mental health integrations. Users can log their state of mind and mood using the Apple Watch, with the device providing insights into mental health over time.

GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
13 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Hoping someone can confirm whether Ultra 1 gets the new face or not.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
midkay Avatar
midkay
10 minutes ago at 12:20 pm

Hoping someone can confirm whether Ultra 1 gets the new face or not.
The release notes seem to confirm it does!

“Modular Ultra utilizes the edges of the display for real time data through three user selectable options and seven different complications (Available on Apple Watch Ultra)”

It looks great, can’t wait to try it!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
10 minutes ago at 12:21 pm

The release notes seem to confirm it does!

“Modular Ultra utilizes the edges of the display for real time data through three user selectable options and seven different complications (Available on Apple Watch Ultra)”


Messages
That'd be great if so. I like the Wayfinder face but I do like to change from time to time, and only having one Ultra specific face has been a bummer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
