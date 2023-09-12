Apple Releases USB-C to Lightning Adapter for iPhone 15 and 1-Meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable

by
Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Following the iPhone 15 event today, Apple has released a few related accessories, including a USB-C to Lightning adapter and a one-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable.

USB C Lightning Adapter
Priced at $29, the USB-C to Lightning Adapter allows for Lightning accessories to be connected to the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models with USB-C ports for charging, data transfer, and audio connectivity. Apple says the adapter has a braided cable for added durability. It is also compatible with USB-C iPads.

Apple's previously-existing Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable is now available in a shorter one-meter size for $69. The cable has a black braided design and can be used to connect an iPhone 15 Pro model to a Mac for data transfer, with the new Pro and Pro Max models supporting USB 3.1 data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices.

As we previously reported, Apple has also released second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case and EarPods with a USB-C connector.

Tag: September 2023 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

lesnouu Avatar
lesnouu
18 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
this is just ridiculous. 30$ for a dongle when you can buy a 3$ usb c cable anywhere
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tfresquezdxs Avatar
tfresquezdxs
16 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Expecting someone to use a $70 thunderbolt 4 cable on an iphone 15 without thunderbolt support seems extra when you can get a 20gbps USB C cable on amazon for $20 bucks max. Shoot just buy a USB 4 cable.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
13 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
Today, Apple redefined the word “courage”.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
13 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
Apple always find a way to make profit even from a change that was forced over it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Billrey Avatar
Billrey
12 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
Is it just me who doesn't get it? Why would users buy a Thunderbolt cable for the iPhone 15 if the phone doesn't support Thunderbolt?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
17 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
$29 holy **** I bet they love the EU right now

You can just buy a whole ass new cable for $10 from Anker. I love their braided cables, I've bought a bunch of these in USB-C and Lightning recently for my new car that has six USB-C ports: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06Y25Y6WX
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
top stories 9sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Expectations for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

Saturday September 9, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus New Silcone Case Colors Feature

Apple May Be Planning to Discontinue All of Its Silicone Accessories

Sunday September 10, 2023 11:48 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone mini wonder feature yellow

iPhone Mini Might Be Discontinued Following Apple Event This Week After Three-Year Run

Sunday September 10, 2023 7:17 pm PDT by
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
Read Full Article382 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Retail Staff Drilled to Recommend iPhone 15 USB-C Charging Accessories at Point of Sale

Friday September 8, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
Read Full Article171 comments
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments