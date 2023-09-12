Apple Releases USB-C to Lightning Adapter for iPhone 15 and 1-Meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable
Following the iPhone 15 event today, Apple has released a few related accessories, including a USB-C to Lightning adapter and a one-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable.
Priced at $29, the USB-C to Lightning Adapter allows for Lightning accessories to be connected to the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models with USB-C ports for charging, data transfer, and audio connectivity. Apple says the adapter has a braided cable for added durability. It is also compatible with USB-C iPads.
Apple's previously-existing Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable is now available in a shorter one-meter size for $69. The cable has a black braided design and can be used to connect an iPhone 15 Pro model to a Mac for data transfer, with the new Pro and Pro Max models supporting USB 3.1 data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices.
As we previously reported, Apple has also released second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case and EarPods with a USB-C connector.
