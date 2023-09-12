Apple Announces iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus With USB-C Port, Dynamic Island, Frosted Glass Design, and More

Apple today at its "Wonderlust" event announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. As expected, both devices are equipped with a USB-C port instead of Lightning, and the Dynamic Island that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.



iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. Both devices feature a frosted rear glass panel, a 48-megapixel main camera lens, an A16 Bionic chip, and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.

New color options include include Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.

