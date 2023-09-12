Olivia Rodrigo Debuts First Music Video Shot on iPhone 15 Pro

Following today's "Wonderlust" Apple event, singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo released the first music video shot on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro. The video is for Rodrigo's song "get him back!", from her sophomore album "GUTS," which released last week.

the ‘get him back!’ music video, made with the amazing jack begert and @apple, is out now!!! https://t.co/QriJcerfpJ #ShotoniPhone15Pro pic.twitter.com/fHaOSzTJnx — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 12, 2023

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max feature an improved camera system, including a main camera with a larger sensor, a new coating to reduce lens flare, and better low light performance for Portraits and Night mode. The main camera allows users to switch between three focal lengths (24mm, 28mm, and 35mm) and choose one as a new default.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ features a 3x Telephoto camera, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max has the longest optical zoom ever seen on an iPhone: 5x at 120mm. Apple said that thanks to optical image stabilization, an autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, and a tetraprism design, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max camera is the company's most advanced stabilization system yet.

The new camera also has an updated Smart HDR system that will capture subjects and backgrounds with more true-to-life renderings of skin tones, ensuring photos have brighter highlights, richer midtones, and deeper shadows. All of these upgrades come from Apple's new A17 Pro chip.

For more details about the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max, be sure to read our announcement article on the smartphones.