Olivia Rodrigo Debuts First Music Video Shot on iPhone 15 Pro

Following today's "Wonderlust" Apple event, singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo released the first music video shot on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro. The video is for Rodrigo's song "get him back!", from her sophomore album "GUTS," which released last week.


The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max feature an improved camera system, including a main camera with a larger sensor, a new coating to reduce lens flare, and better low light performance for Portraits and Night mode. The main camera allows users to switch between three focal lengths (24mm, 28mm, and 35mm) and choose one as a new default.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ features a 3x Telephoto camera, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max has the longest optical zoom ever seen on an iPhone: 5x at 120mm. Apple said that thanks to optical image stabilization, an autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, and a tetraprism design, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max camera is the company's most advanced stabilization system yet.

The new camera also has an updated Smart HDR system that will capture subjects and backgrounds with more true-to-life renderings of skin tones, ensuring photos have brighter highlights, richer midtones, and deeper shadows. All of these upgrades come from Apple's new A17 Pro chip.

For more details about the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max, be sure to read our announcement article on the smartphones.

coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
34 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
I wonder how many iPhones will sell because of this song?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BradLA Avatar
BradLA
26 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
Olivia's sophomore album has a 93 score on Metacritic. She has 3 #1 singles and is on the cover of this months Rolling Stone magazine.

To a demo clearly not on MacRumors, she's a big deal. :)

[MEDIA=twitter]1701581552306589734[/MEDIA]

Pretty cool she shot her music video on the iPhone 15 Pro!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
19 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
MR showing its old ass again.

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Algr Avatar
Algr
21 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
I'd like to see more about how they did this. It must have been on one heck of a monster motion control rig, but having a very light camera might have helped. Did they edit it on the phone? Or in a sensible editing rig? Any AI involved in stiching all this together?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThaRuler Avatar
ThaRuler
34 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Who?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
33 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
All I can say is… thank goodness I’m as old as I am.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
