Apple Adds Thread Networking Technology to iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max include support for the Thread mesh networking protocol. Thread networking technology is listed as a new feature for the Pro models, but it is not included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
Apple says that the iPhone 15 Pro is the first smartphone with a Thread radio, which can be used to directly control Thread-enabled smart home products. Thread has previously been added to the HomePod mini, but no other Apple devices have Thread connectivity.
In the press release for the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple explains that Thread opens up "future opportunities for Home app integrations."
Thread is a mesh smart home network system that improves the connectivity and responsiveness of connected products.
I believe the 128 GB 4K AppleTV and the new full size HomePod both include Thread connectivity.