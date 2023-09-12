Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Weighs 19 Grams Less Than iPhone 14 Pro
For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is using a new titanium frame rather than a stainless steel frame, which cuts down on weight. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are approximately nine percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 Pro weighs 187 grams, down from 206 grams for the iPhone 14 Pro.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 221 grams, down from 240 grams for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus continue to feature a chassis made from aluminum, so there has been no notable weight change with those devices compared to the prior-generation.
Along with lowering the weight of the iPhone, the titanium material is also less prone to fingerprints because of the new brushed finish and it is more durable.
