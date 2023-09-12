Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected

by

Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements.

9
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

As usual, Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event.

Live Updates - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...




Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
30 minutes ago at 09:01 am
Ahh, Today is my favorite day of the year. So excited to see what Apple has to offer. I hope everyone is as excited as I am.

A New Era is here! ? RIP Lightning Port.


Photo Credit: Basic Apple Guy

Attachment Image
Score: 16 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
25 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Bingo Card is here. Let's go!!!



Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
20 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Who else is excited to see Craig?

[MEDIA=twitter]1701611740818256268[/MEDIA]
Score: 7 Votes
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
23 minutes ago at 09:08 am
My beer and popcorn is ready. ?. ?

well, beer and toast anyway, it's kinda early for popcorn in my timezone.
Score: 6 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am

Ha! That periscope lens illustration is amazing. The periscopping lens isn't actually going to protrude is it? Always assumed it was internal periscopping and that the lens would remain stationary.

Anyway, thanks for putting this together! Almost time!
Thanks! Legends are saying the iPhone 15 Pro Max Periscope camera may have been cursed. Less than an hour to go.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes
svish Avatar
svish
28 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Excited!! Looking forward to seeing the new iPhones especially the Pro Max
Score: 5 Votes
