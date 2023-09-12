Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra 2 Featuring Faster S9 Chip, New Ultra Wideband Chip, and Brightest Ever Display

Apple today announced an all-new second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, featuring a new S9 chip, second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip, and the brightest watch display yet.



The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ 2 has a brighter display at 3,000 nits, the brightest of any Apple Watch display.

The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ features an S9 chip, which has 60% more transistors and is 30% faster than the S8 chip used in the original ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌. The S9 chip also has a four-core neural engine for 2x faster neural tasks, according to Apple.

There's a new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip in the Ultra that makes it easier to use the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ to find your iPhone, and it also supports Precision Finding.

The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ 2 also has a new gesture that uses just the watch hand for when your hands are full. Double tap allows you to tap your index finger and thumb together to do things like answer a call, end a call, snooze an alarm, play or pause music, and more. Double Tap will be available next month.

There's also a new Modular Ultra watch face, and Night mode now turns on automatically in the dark thanks to the ambient light sensor.

The ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ 2 starts at $799. Pre-orders start today, with shipping to start on September 22.

