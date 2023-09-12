Apple Discontinues 5.4-Inch iPhone 13 Mini, Still Sells iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog
.
With the launch of the new iPhone 15 models, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 mini, the last remaining flagship iPhone under six inches. Apple only made two 5.4-inch iPhone minis, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini.
The iPhone 12 mini was discontinued with the launch of the iPhone 14, leaving the iPhone 13 mini as the only smaller flagship option. The iPhone SE is still available to those who want something smaller than 6.1 inches, but it does not have modern features like Face ID.
Apple is continuing to sell the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 as lower-cost options that are offered as an alternative to the iPhone 15. The iPhone 12 has also been discontinued and replaced with the iPhone 13, which has dropped in price. Apple's full device lineup is as follows:
- iPhone SE - $429
- iPhone 13 - $599
- iPhone 14 - $699
- iPhone 15 - $799
- iPhone 15 Plus - $899
- iPhone 15 Pro - $999
- iPhone 15 Pro Max - $1199
While the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 12 have been discontinued by Apple, they may still be available from the refurbished store while supplies last, and third-party retailers will also have some stock available until it sells out.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Top Rated Comments
Best form factor there was. I’ll miss my 12 mini when I finally let it go.