Apple Discontinues 5.4-Inch iPhone 13 Mini, Still Sells iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

by
Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

With the launch of the new iPhone 15 models, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 mini, the last remaining flagship iPhone under six inches. Apple only made two 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ minis, the iPhone 12 mini and the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini.

iPhone 13 mini side by side
The ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ was discontinued with the launch of the iPhone 14, leaving the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini as the only smaller flagship option. The iPhone SE is still available to those who want something smaller than 6.1 inches, but it does not have modern features like Face ID.

Apple is continuing to sell the ‌iPhone 13‌ and the ‌iPhone 14‌ as lower-cost options that are offered as an alternative to the ‌iPhone 15‌. The iPhone 12 has also been discontinued and replaced with the ‌iPhone 13‌, which has dropped in price. Apple's full device lineup is as follows:

  • iPhone SE - $429
  • iPhone 13 - $599
  • iPhone 14 - $699
  • iPhone 15 - $799
  • iPhone 15 Plus - $899
  • iPhone 15 Pro - $999
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max - $1199

While the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and the ‌iPhone 12‌ have been discontinued by Apple, they may still be available from the refurbished store while supplies last, and third-party retailers will also have some stock available until it sells out.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
5 minutes ago at 11:25 am
RIP iPhone Mini. You will be missed.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DoctorApple Avatar
DoctorApple
4 minutes ago at 11:27 am
What’s the point of keeping both the 13 and 14? They have the same chip.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moabal Avatar
moabal
5 minutes ago at 11:26 am
We all knew this was coming but I still feel horrible. I hope they come out with a new Mini model in the next few years. Just replaced my battery on my 13 Mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iFishishh Avatar
iFishishh
3 minutes ago at 11:28 am

RIP iPhone Mini. You will be missed.
I wanted to say “here before yayarea” but nope. Beat me to it
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
5 minutes ago at 11:26 am
R.I.P.

Best form factor there was. I’ll miss my 12 mini when I finally let it go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gengar Avatar
Gengar
4 minutes ago at 11:27 am
It will be missed. Pour one out for mini.

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
top stories 9sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Expectations for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

Saturday September 9, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus New Silcone Case Colors Feature

Apple May Be Planning to Discontinue All of Its Silicone Accessories

Sunday September 10, 2023 11:48 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone mini wonder feature yellow

iPhone Mini Might Be Discontinued Following Apple Event This Week After Three-Year Run

Sunday September 10, 2023 7:17 pm PDT by
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
Read Full Article374 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Retail Staff Drilled to Recommend iPhone 15 USB-C Charging Accessories at Point of Sale

Friday September 8, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
Read Full Article170 comments
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments