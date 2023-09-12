Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to Developers

Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today seeded release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming almost two weeks after the release of the eighth betas. The release candidates, or RCs, represent the final versions of the software that will be released to the public.

Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the ‌iOS 17‌ Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

‌iOS 17‌ is a major update that introduces a customized look for each person that calls, with the person who places the call able to customize their look. Live voicemails let you see a transcript of a message someone is leaving in real time so you can choose to pick up the phone if you want, and voice messages people send in iMessage are now transcribed into text. You can also record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call, and ‌FaceTime‌ works on the Apple TV through Continuity functionality.

In Messages, apps have been moved to a new tucked-away interface for a cleaner look, and there is a new Check In feature that is designed to let your friends and family keep an eye on you when you're traveling. Check In automatically notifies friends or family members when you arrive at a destination, such as home. Locations can also now be shared directly from the Messages app.

In a group chat, there's a catch-up arrow so you can see the first message you haven't seen in a conversation, and with search filters, you can more easily find what you're looking for. Stickers have been overhauled, and all emoji are now stickers, living alongside sticker packs and Memoji. Using the remove from background feature in ‌iOS 17‌, you can turn the subject from any image into a sticker.

With StandBy, an iPhone placed horizontally turns into a little home hub that displays information like the calendar, time, home controls, and more, and Live Activities can be displayed in full screen too.

Widgets on the Home Screen are interactive, so you can do things like check off an item on a to-do list or turn off the lights without having to open an app. AirDrop has been improved and there's a NameDrop function for sharing contacts quickly, plus you can hold two iPhones together to start a SharePlay session. SharePlay also now works with CarPlay so passengers can play their music in the car too.

Other new features include a journaling app coming later this year, AirPlay in select hotel rooms, improvements to AirPods Pro 2 thanks to a new Adaptive Audio feature, offline Maps, Siri that does not require the "Hey" activation, and improvements to search and spotlight.

Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
32 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Nor me.
I bet it's because I made fun of their god awful Mother Nature skit.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
18 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
Note what got released today to devs

* iOS 17 Release Candidate (21A329) - September 12, 2023
* iPadOS 17 Release Candidate (21A329) - September 12, 2023
* macOS 14 Release Candidate (23A339) - September 12, 2023
* watchOS 10 Release Candidate (21R356) - September 12, 2023
* tvOS 17 Release Candidate (21J354) - September 12, 2023
* iOS 16.7 Release Candidate (20H18) - September 12, 2023
* iPadOS 16.7 Release Candidate (20H18) - September 12, 2023
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cristim74 Avatar
Cristim74
5 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

Does the RC usually have all the data logging and telemetry of the beta builds or are they totally “clean” like the eventual final release?
It's clean like the final release.
If no additional bugs found there will be no need to upgrade to the public release.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
terryvision Avatar
terryvision
16 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
if you are not getting RC force restart your device it will show after reboot! :cool:
[HEADING=2]Force restart iPhone[/HEADING]
[LIST=1]
* Press and quickly release the volume up button.
* Press and quickly release the volume down button.
* Press and hold the side button.
* When the Apple logo appears, release the side button.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dk001 Avatar
dk001
5 minutes ago at 12:25 pm

Does the RC usually have all the data logging and telemetry of the beta builds or are they totally “clean” like the eventual final release?
Usually clean.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
