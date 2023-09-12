iPhone 15 Pro: Here's Everything the New Action Button Can Do
Apple's newly announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models introduce a new Action button that replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. Here's a rundown of its functions.
The all-new Action button replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight, activate Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier. Users can also associate it with Shortcuts for more options.
A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island ensure the new Action button launches the intended action, which users can customize in Settings and assign to different actions. Here's what it can be programmed to do:
- Accessibility: Access to various accessibility settings, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more.
- Shortcuts: Run a shortcut created in or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, such as sending a message, playing a playlist, or controlling smart home devices.
- Silent Mode: Like the Ring/Silent switch on existing iPhone models, toggle silent mode on or off, which will mute or unmute the ringer and alerts.
- Camera: Launch the Camera app and/or take a photo or video with a single press of the Action button.
- Flashlight: Turn on or off the flashlight on the back of the device.
- Focus: Activate or deactivate a Focus mode.
- Magnifier: Activate the Magnifier app to use the iPhone's camera as a magnifying glass to zoom in on small text or objects.
- Translate: Launch the Translate app and start a conversation or text translation with a single press of the Action button.
- Voice Memos: Start or stop recording a voice memo with the Voice Memos app.
The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models retain the traditional Ring/Silent switch, making the "Action" button one of the key differentiating features of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and also something that makes the new models stand out from their predecessors.
