iPhone 15 Pro £100 Cheaper in the UK Than Last Year's Equivalent Models

In the United Kingdom, Apple has made the price of the newly announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models £100 cheaper across all configuration options than the equivalent iPhone 14 Pro models when they were launched last year.



Last year's iPhone 14 Pro started at £1,099, but the newly announced iPhone 15 Pro starts at £999. The full price range is as follows:

iPhone 15 Pro – 128GB - £999

iPhone 15 Pro – 256GB - £1,099

iPhone 15 Pro – 512GB - £1,299

iPhone 15 Pro – 1TB - £1,499

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 256GB - £1,199

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 512GB - £1,399

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 1TB - £1,599

Pre-orders for the new ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models will open on Friday, September 15, with shipping to begin on Friday, September 22.