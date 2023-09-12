Apple Adds 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ Storage Tiers
Apple today announced new 6TB and 12TB storage tiers for its iCloud+ subscription service, pushing past 2TB for the first time.
Every Apple ID receives 5GB of free cloud storage, but users can upgrade to a paid iCloud+ storage subscription plan to get 50GB, 200GB, 2TB, 6TB, or 12TB of storage. All paid iCloud+ storage plans include features like iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and Custom Email Domains. Currently, subscribers pay $0.99 per month for 50GB of cloud storage, $2.99 per month for 200GB, and $9.99 per month for 2 TB.
The new 6TB iCloud+ will be priced at $29.99 per month and while the 12TB plan costs $59.99 per month. For comparison, Google's 5TB and 10TB cloud storage plans cost $24.99 and $49.99 per month.
The higher storage tiers provide an option for those who had already filled 2TB of storage from iCloud+ and 2TB of storage from an Apple One subscription. Like other iCloud+ subscription plans, the pool of cloud storage can be shared among up to six people via Family Sharing. The bigger iCloud plans are set to become available on Monday, September 18.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Top Rated Comments
Paid options: 2T, 6T, 12T, 50T, 100T
Free option: 5GB