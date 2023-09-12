Here is Every Apple Watch Band That Launched Today

by

During Apple's "Wonderlust" event today the company unveiled new models of the Apple Watch and iPhone, and as is customary, we're also getting a fresh batch of accessories to match the new hardware. We've already covered all of the iPhone cases that debuted today, and this article will focus on Apple Watch bands.

Apple Watch Series 9
Starting with the Sport Loop ($49.00), the new 2023 colors include Cypress, Winter Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Light Pink.

sport loop 2023
Sport Band ($49.00) colors include Winter Blue, Mulberry, Storm Blue, Clay, and Light Pink.

new sport bands
Apple's new FineWoven material comes in two options for Apple Watch bands: Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle. You can get the Magnetic Link ($99.00) in Taupe, Evergreen, and Pacific Blue; Modern Buckle ($149.00) is available in Mulberry, Tan, and Lavender Blue.

finewoven bands 2023
For Apple Watch Ultra band options, there's the Alpine Loop ($99.00) in Indigo, Blue, and Olive; the Trail Loop ($99.00) in Blue/Black, Green/Gray, and Orange/Beige; and the Ocean Band ($99.00) in Blue and Orange.

ultra bands 2023
Moving to the Nike band options, you can get the Nike Sport Loop ($49.00) in Game Royal/Orange, Starlight/Pink, Sequoia/Orange, Black/Blue, and Bright Green/Blue.

The Nike Sport Band ($49.00) is available in Blue Flame, Desert Stone, Magic Ember, Midnight Sky, Cargo Khaki, and Pure Platinum.

nike bands 2023
New Solo Loop ($49.00) colors include Cypress, Orange Sorbet, Winter Blue, and Light Pink.

New Braided Solo Loop ($99.00) colors include Storm Blue, Guava, Beige, and Clay.

solo loop 2023
Last are all of the new Hermès bands Apple debuted today, including the Single Tour ($349.00) in Gold/Ecru, Vert/Noir, and Denim/Noir.

The Twill Jump Single Tour ($349.00) is available in Orange/Rose Mexico, Noir/Gold, Navy/Rouge, and Orange/Kaki.

hermes bands 2023
The Bridon Single Tour ($349.00) is available in Rouge, Navy, Kaki, and Noir.

The last Hermès band is the Kilim Single Tour ($349.00) in Rouge, Orange, Navy, Kaki, and Noir.

We're still covering news out of today's event, so be sure to check out all of our posts including those for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone 15 Pro.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra
Tag: September 2023 Apple Event
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy), Apple Watch SE (Neutral), Apple Watch Ultra (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
top stories 9sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Expectations for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

Saturday September 9, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus New Silcone Case Colors Feature

Apple May Be Planning to Discontinue All of Its Silicone Accessories

Sunday September 10, 2023 11:48 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Read Full Article173 comments
iPhone mini wonder feature yellow

iPhone Mini Might Be Discontinued Following Apple Event This Week After Three-Year Run

Sunday September 10, 2023 7:17 pm PDT by
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
Read Full Article391 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Retail Staff Drilled to Recommend iPhone 15 USB-C Charging Accessories at Point of Sale

Friday September 8, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
Read Full Article171 comments
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments