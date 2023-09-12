iPhone 15 Pro Models Support Wi-Fi 6E

by

The iPhone 15 Pro and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are the first iPhones to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, with the standard iPhone 15 models continuing to be limited to Wi-Fi 6.

apple iphone 15 white titanium
With Wi-Fi 6E support, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max can connect to the 6GHz band offered by Wi-Fi 6E routers for faster speeds, improved latency, and less interference from other devices.

Connecting to Wi-Fi 6E does require a Wi-Fi 6E router, but there are multiple options on the market now. There are still a limited number of devices that have Wi-Fi 6E support, so for now, the 6GHz band has a lot less congestion.

Apple has been adding Wi-Fi 6E support to its devices since 2022. It is available in the latest iPad Pro models, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, the Mac Studio, and the Mac Pro machines.

Top Rated Comments

Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
25 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Upgraded connectivity is always nice to have.

It just occurred to me that Apple went out of their way to say "second generation Ultra Wideband chip" to avoid saying U2.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
21 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
I predict the standard iPhone 16 will support Wi-Fi 6E while the iPhone 16 Pro will support WiFi 7. You heard it here first.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dragoon2745 Avatar
dragoon2745
21 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
Would have been nice had they included Wi-Fi 7 instead since that's now available but they're still just now rolling out 6E to the rest of their product lineup.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Eldaerenth Faexidor Avatar
Eldaerenth Faexidor
19 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
It would’ve have been nice if they included a WiFi 6E router.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
3 minutes ago at 03:25 pm
We need a WiFi router from Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
12 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
The most funny part is that The WiFi 6E is worth an article. Surely because there isn’t much to talk about in terms of upgrades and innovation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

