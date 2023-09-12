iPhone 15 Pro Models Support Wi-Fi 6E

The iPhone 15 Pro and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are the first iPhones to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, with the standard iPhone 15 models continuing to be limited to Wi-Fi 6.



With Wi-Fi 6E support, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max can connect to the 6GHz band offered by Wi-Fi 6E routers for faster speeds, improved latency, and less interference from other devices.

Connecting to Wi-Fi 6E does require a Wi-Fi 6E router, but there are multiple options on the market now. There are still a limited number of devices that have Wi-Fi 6E support, so for now, the 6GHz band has a lot less congestion.

Apple has been adding Wi-Fi 6E support to its devices since 2022. It is available in the latest iPad Pro models, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, the Mac Studio, and the Mac Pro machines.