iPhone 15 Pro Max Now Starts at 256GB of Storage for $1,199

Apple today announced that the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, which means the 128GB configuration for $1,099 that was offered for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is no longer available.



The smaller iPhone 15 Pro continues to start at $999 with 128GB of storage in the U.S., just like the iPhone 14 Pro.

All of the new iPhone 15 models are available to order starting Friday, September 15, and will launch on Friday, September 22 in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, Apple said.

To learn what's new with the iPhone 15 Pro models, read our announcement coverage.