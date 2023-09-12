Apple Watch Series 9 Gains New 'Double Tap' Gesture Control Feature

Following the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple today detailed a new feature coming to the smartwatch next month. Called "Double Tap," the new gesture feature lets you control the Series 9 by tapping your thumb and index finger together twice.



Users will be able to answer calls, stop alarms, open Smart Stack, play and pause Music, and more by using Double Tap. Apple said the new feature should make it easier to navigate the Apple Watch when you're one-handed, like walking your dog or holding a cup of coffee.