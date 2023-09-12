Apple Discontinues MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger

Apple today discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger immediately following its iPhone 15 event. Both accessories are no longer available to order on Apple's online store, with the product listings completely removed.



Both the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger were equipped with a Lightning port, so it is not too surprising that they were discontinued after Apple introduced four new iPhone 15 models with USB-C ports. Last year, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the MagSafe Battery Pack would transition to USB-C eventually, but it's unclear if that will ever happen or if the accessory has been retired for good.

Released in 2021, the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ was priced at $99 and attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 and newer, providing hours of additional battery life. Meanwhile, the MagSafe Duo was a $129 foldable charging mat with both a MagSafe charger for iPhones and an Apple Watch magnetic charging puck.

Apple did release some other new USB-C accessories, including updated AirPods Pro and EarPods, while the Apple TV's Siri Remote gained a USB-C port last year.