macOS Sonoma to Launch on September 26, Featuring Desktop Widgets, Safari Profiles, Game Mode, and More

by
Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today at its "Wonderlust" event announced that macOS Sonoma, the latest version of its Mac operating system, will be available to all users with compatible Mac models starting on Tuesday, September 26.

macos sonoma feature green brown

‌macOS Sonoma‌ includes several new features, including interactive desktop widgets, Apple TV-like aerial screensavers, enhancements to apps like Messages and Safari, a new Game mode that prioritizes CPU and GPU performance for gaming, and more.

macos sonoma widgets
New interactive widgets can now be placed right on your desktop, blending into your desktop wallpaper to not be obtrusive when you're working, and thanks to Apple's Continuity feature you can use the same widgets from your iPhone on your Mac.

macos sonoma safari profiles
‌macOS Sonoma‌ also introduces enhanced video conferencing features, including Presenter Overlay to allow a user to display themselves in front of the content they are sharing. Reactions let users share how they feel within a video session, and Screen Sharing has been improved with a simplified process.

As is usual with macOS updates, Safari is getting numerous new features within Sonoma. There's an update to Private Browsing that provides greater protection from trackers and from people who might have access to the user's device.

macos sonoma tidbits3
Profiles within Safari offer a way to separate browsing between topics, like having one for work and one for personal browsing. There's also a new way to create web apps that work like normal apps and let you get to your favorite website faster.

When you're not actively using ‌macOS Sonoma‌, the new screen savers feature slow-motion videos of various locations worldwide. They shuffle between landscape, Earth, underwter, or cityscape themes, similar to what you'll see on tvOS.

Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma gaming 230605
For gamers, there's a new Game Mode in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ that delivers an optimized gaming experience with smoother and more consistent frame rates. It dramatically lowers audio latency with AirPods and reduces input latency with game controllers, and it works with any game on Mac.

Alongside ‌macOS Sonoma‌, Apple at its "Wonderlust" event also announced the release date for iOS 17 for compatible iPhones.

