Apple Lets Customers 'Get Ready' For iPhone 15 Launch With Pre-Order Setup

Following the introduction of the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, Apple is letting customers prepare for pre-orders, which are set to begin on Friday, September 15 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



Prospective ‌iPhone 15‌ buyers can use the Apple Store app to select their preferred phone, confirm their status with their carrier, add accessories, choose an AppleCare+ plan, and add a preferred payment method ahead of when pre-orders go live. Payment in full and other payment options are supported.

iPhone Upgrade Program members are able to select their iPhones and complete pre-approval steps like checking upgrade eligibility, securing credit lines, and confirming shipping details.

The "Get Ready" feature is designed to allow customers to pre-order their iPhones with the tap of a button to make the purchasing process quicker.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ is priced starting at $799, while the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is priced starting at $899. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is priced starting at $999, and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is priced starting at $1,199. After pre-orders take place on September 15, a launch will follow on Friday, September 22.