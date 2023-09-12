iPhone 15 Models Do Not Come With Rumored Color-Matched Braided USB-C Cables

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, rumors from leakers like Majin Bu and Kosutami suggested that the new iPhones would be sold with color-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables, but that didn't happen.

The cable that comes with the new ‌iPhone 15‌

Apple did update the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ with a USB-C port, but they are sold with standard, plain white braided USB-C to USB-C cables.

Images of the supposed "color-matched" cables were in the soft pastel colors that the iPhones were rumored to come in, but looking back, the colors were slightly off. Leaks also suggested that the cables could be 50 percent longer at 1.5m in length, but that was also incorrect.