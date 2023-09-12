Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Feature 64GB of Storage
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 feature 64GB of storage, double the amount of previous generations.
As listed on Apple's specifications page, all versions of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 feature twice as much storage as their predecessors. The increase offers substantially more space for apps and media, and is presumably related to the all-new S9 chip, which brings significant performance and efficiency improvements to the Apple Watch.
The original Apple Watch, Series 2, and Series 3, had just 8GB of storage, increasing to 16GB on the Apple Watch Series 4. The Apple Watch Series 5 increased storage once more to 32GB, where it has remained through the Series 6, Series 7, and Series 8, making the Series 9 the first time the Apple has increased the device's storage in five years.
It is worth noting that only a proportion of the Apple Watch's storage is available for media like music and podcasts, since Apple caps it at 25% of the device's total storage pool. This means recent models have been unable to store more than 8GB of media. With the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, users will be able to store 16GB of media.
Top Rated Comments
Surely now that it's increased to 64GB they will increase the percentage cap.