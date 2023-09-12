Here is Every iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Case That Launched Today

Apple's "Wonderlust" event has wrapped up, and with it we have a new generation of iPhones and Apple Watches. In this article, we're taking a look at all of the new case and accessories Apple has launched for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Starting with the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models, we have an array of the usual case styles this year. You can get the Clear Case ($49.00) for both models.

iphone 15 silicone cases
The iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) is available in Orange Sorbet, Cypress, Winter Blue, Storm Blue, Guava, Clay, Light Pink, and Black.

You'll find the exact same colors in the iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00).

iphone 15 finewoven cases
The iPhone 15 FineWoven Case with MagSafe ($59.00) is the newest case style this year, and it replaces all leather options. It's available in Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Pacific Blue, and Black.

Again, you'll find the exact same colors in the iPhone 15 Plus FineWoven Case with MagSafe ($59.00).

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Moving to the Pro-level iPhones, you'll find a similar collection of accessories, including the Clear Case ($49.00) for both ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max.

iphone 15 pro silicone cases image
The iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) comes in Orange Sorbet, Cypress, Winter Blue, Storm Blue, Guava, Clay, Light Pink, and Black.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49.00) is available in all of the same colors as the smaller counterpart.

iphone 15 pro finewoven cases
The iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven Case with MagSafe ($59.00) can be purchased in Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Pacific Blue, and Black.

The same color options can be purchased for the iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case with MagSafe ($59.00).

FineWoven Wallet

Lastly, Apple has updated its iPhone wallet accessory to also accomodate its new FineWoven material. You can get the iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe ($59.00) in the same matching colors as the ‌iPhone‌ FineWoven cases: Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, Pacific Blue, and Black.

iphone finewoven wallet
We're still covering news out of today's event, so be sure to check out all of our posts including those for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone 15 Pro.

