Apple Announces New Roadside Assistance via Satellite Feature for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15

by

At today's iPhone 15 event, Apple introduced an add-on feature to Emergency SOS via Satellite called Roadside Assistance via Satellite. The feature is similar to Emergency SOS, but it allows iPhone users to contact roadside assistance if they have car trouble in an area without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

apple roadside assistance
Roadside Assistance via Satellite is available for the ‌iPhone 15‌ models, but it is also a feature that is retroactively available for the iPhone 14 lineup. Available in the United States, roadside assistance is being offered through a partnership with AAA.

The functionality is included in an AAA membership, but Apple said that ‌iPhone‌ users can also get access separately. The company did not provide details on what it would cost without an AAA membership, but AAA is priced starting at $65 per year.

As with Emergency SOS via Satellite, you can text roadside assistance and choose what you need help with. Options demonstrated at the event included flat tire, no fuel, locked out, vehicle stuck, and vehicle does not start.

Apple includes two years of Emergency SOS via Satellite and Roadside Assistance via Satellite connectivity for free with the purchase of an ‌iPhone 14‌ or ‌iPhone 15‌. Note that in the case of Roadside Assistance, you need the satellite connectivity and to pay the additional fee to AAA.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Tags: Emergency SOS via Satellite, September 2023 Apple Event
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 (Don't Buy), iPhone 14 Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

zach-coleman Avatar
zach-coleman
48 minutes ago at 02:42 pm
I wonder how they’ll fit a ”Apple saved me when my car broke down” into next year‘s keynote without it seeming silly in comparison to the ones who almost died.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
47 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
I think this a great bonus feature!

As long as I can get assistance I’m happy to pay for it myself. I’d rather not pay AAA just so I don’t have to pay out of pocket once a decade or less.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlexMac89 Avatar
AlexMac89
8 minutes ago at 03:23 pm

You do realize Europe is physically larger than the U.S.?
? the person you quoted compared individual European countries to US states. Nowhere did they claim the entirety of the country of the United States was larger than the entirety of the continent of Europe. Though just barely larger. 1.04x the size. The United States is also significantly less dense than Europe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechnoMonk Avatar
TechnoMonk
4 minutes ago at 03:26 pm

? the person you quoted compared individual European countries to US states. Nowhere did they claim the entirety of the country of the United States was larger than the entirety of the continent of Europe. Though just barely larger. 1.04x the size. The United States is also significantly less dense than Europe.
Yep. As one of the many routes, drive from Las Vegas to Reno in Nevada. Barely any population once you leave the Clark county(Las Vegas).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheColtr Avatar
TheColtr
40 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
I have had AAA roadside since I started driving, and my parents and grandparents have had it for decades. I love AAA and I am so happy Apple partnered with them on this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poorcody Avatar
poorcody
40 minutes ago at 02:50 pm

I don't understand... can you just pay for Roadside Assistance on an as-needed basis, or do you have to have a subscription to something, whether AAA or through Apple?
Okay, TechCrunch and The Verge ('https://www.theverge.com/2023/9/12/23870328/apple-iphone-roadside-assistance-emergency-sos-satellite-aaa') are saying if you don't have AAA, it's "available on a pay-per-use basis for non-AAA members".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature Orange

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Complete Weights and Dimensions

Saturday September 9, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a substantially lighter device overall. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the information appears to...
Read Full Article246 comments
top stories 9sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Expectations for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and More

Saturday September 9, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to September, and new iPhone season is upon us! Apple will be announcing the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube and on Apple's website. Read on below for all the details on what we're expecting (and not expecting) next week, and tune in on Tuesday as MacRumors will be ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus New Silcone Case Colors Feature

Apple May Be Planning to Discontinue All of Its Silicone Accessories

Sunday September 10, 2023 11:48 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to discontinue its silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories, replacing them with ones made of more eco-friendly next-generation materials, MacRumors has been told. The move is expected to include accessories such as the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The rumor comes from Apple device collector and leaker known as "Kosuta...
Read Full Article175 comments
iPhone mini wonder feature yellow

iPhone Mini Might Be Discontinued Following Apple Event This Week After Three-Year Run

Sunday September 10, 2023 7:17 pm PDT by
Fans of smaller phones rejoiced when Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, followed by the iPhone 13 mini a year later. However, after nearly three years of availability, the end of the road might be near for the 5.4-inch device. As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is running low, with Apple's online store in the U.S. quoting a 2-3 week shipping estimate for some ...
Read Full Article393 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Retail Staff Drilled to Recommend iPhone 15 USB-C Charging Accessories at Point of Sale

Friday September 8, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
With Apple's iPhone 15 series launch potentially now just two weeks away, Apple retail employees are reportedly being drilled to emphasize to customers at the point of sale that the switch to USB-C means the new devices cannot be charged with existing Lightning charging cables that they may already own. When customers purchase a new iPhone 15 model, Apple staff will be trained to caution...
Read Full Article171 comments
What to Expect at Apples Wonderlust Event Feature 2 1

Apple Event: Recapping Last-Minute Rumors for iPhone 15 and More

Monday September 11, 2023 8:08 am PDT by
We're just one day away from Apple's annual September event, and as usual, there have been several last-minute rumors about the iPhone 15 and other devices. The event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on YouTube, Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. Below, we recap some recent rumors related to the iPhone 15 series, Apple...
Read Full Article79 comments