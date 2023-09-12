Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS 14 Sonoma to Developers

by
Apple's "Wonderlust" iPhone 15 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of the upcoming macOS 14 Sonoma update to developers for testing purposes. The software update comes a week after the launch of the seventh beta.

macos sonoma 4
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

macOS Sonoma introduces new Apple TV-like screen savers that also serve as wallpapers after you log in, plus it moves widgets to the desktop. You can use the new widget gallery to choose from a range of widgets, and then drag them to your Mac's desktop.

Widgets can be arranged in any way that's useful, and when you're using an app, they are designed to fade into the background so they're less distracting. ‌Widgets‌ are more interactive than before, so you can use them to do things like play music, turn off the lights in your home, and more. Through Continuity, your iPhone's widgets can also show up on your Mac's desktop.

Video conferencing has improved with a new Presenter Overlay view that shows your desktop or project in new ways, plus Safari now supports web apps for the Dock and the option to create Profiles so you can separate personal browsing from work browsing.

Other new features include improved search that's faster and more responsive, password and passkey sharing, a revamped stickers interface for the Messages app, PDF integration in notes that makes it easier than ever to manage PDFs, and more.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ will be in beta testing for several months, with a public release coming this fall.

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
18 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Note what got released today to devs

* iOS 17 Release Candidate (21A329) - September 12, 2023
* iPadOS 17 Release Candidate (21A329) - September 12, 2023
* macOS 14 Release Candidate (23A339) - September 12, 2023
* watchOS 10 Release Candidate (21R356) - September 12, 2023
* tvOS 17 Release Candidate (21J354) - September 12, 2023
* iOS 16.7 Release Candidate (20H18) - September 12, 2023
* iPadOS 16.7 Release Candidate (20H18) - September 12, 2023
ethanwa79 Avatar
ethanwa79
30 minutes ago at 12:00 pm

So this is looking more like a September release than an October release??
Sept 26th.

----


Anyone seeing it for DL yet?
moebis Avatar
moebis
26 minutes ago at 12:05 pm

Anyone seeing it for DL yet?
I'm downloading it now on my Mac Studio, but I selected the Public Beta channel, so they must have released it for both dev and public beta at the same time. My MacBook Pro isn't showing it yet. I tried both public and dev and CMD-R to refresh, nothing. So the are trickling it out.
btrach144 Avatar
btrach144
33 minutes ago at 11:58 am
So this is looking more like a September release than an October release??
midkay Avatar
midkay
20 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
The September release date is real, fantastic ??
