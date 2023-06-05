WWDC 2023 Recap: Everything Apple Announced Today

Apple today held the WWDC 2023 keynote event that saw the introduction of the Apple Vision Pro headset, the 15-inch MacBook Air, new versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and more.

Apple Vision Pro

Mac Announcements

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

macOS Sonoma

watchOS 10

tvOS 17

Other Announcements

Rewatch the Keynote

This was an insane event that was so fast-paced it was tough to keep up with everything that was being announced. ‌iOS 17‌ and macOS Sonoma only starred in a few minutes of the keynote, so there were a lot of things that went under the radar. We've recapped everything that was announced in the video up above, and we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete overview of everything that's worth knowing about.

If you missed something and want to rewatch the keynote, a replay is available in the Apple TV app, on Apple's Events website, and on YouTube.

Stay Tuned to MacRumors

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors this week because we're going to be sharing in-depth videos and articles highlighting all of the new features in the hardware and software that Apple showed off today.

We'll also be publishing roundups, guides, and how tos on everything that you need to know about the new products, and we'll have coverage of each new feature as we delve further into the updates and the new hardware offerings.