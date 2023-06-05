WWDC 2023 Recap: Everything Apple Announced Today
Apple today held the WWDC 2023 keynote event that saw the introduction of the Apple Vision Pro headset, the 15-inch MacBook Air, new versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and more.
This was an insane event that was so fast-paced it was tough to keep up with everything that was being announced. iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma only starred in a few minutes of the keynote, so there were a lot of things that went under the radar. We've recapped everything that was announced in the video up above, and we've also rounded up all of our coverage of Apple's announcements to give you a complete overview of everything that's worth knowing about.
Apple Vision Pro
- Apple Reveals 'Vision Pro' Headset and visionOS
- Apple's Vision Pro Headset Uses 'Optic ID' Iris Scanning Authentication
- Apple Vision Pro Priced Starting at $3499, Will Launch in Early 2024 in the U.S.
- Here's a First In-Person Look at the Apple Vision Pro
- Apple to Provide Developers With Vision Pro Development Kits
- Apple Vision Pro Headset Supports Prescription Inserts for Glasses Wearers
Mac Announcements
- Apple Announces New MacBook Air With 15.3-inch Display and M2 Chip Starting at $1,299
- Apple Unveils M2 Ultra Chip as Most Powerful Apple Silicon Chip Yet
- Apple Announces New Mac Studio With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips
- Apple Unveils New Mac Pro With M2 Ultra Chip, Extra Ports, and More
- Preorders Available for 15-Inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Studio
- Apple Releases New 70W Power Adapter Alongside 15-Inch MacBook Air
- New Mac Pro Features Upgradeable SSD, Apple Selling 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB SSD Kits
- With M2 Ultra Mac Pro, Apple Completes Apple Silicon Transition and No Longer Sells Intel-Based Macs
iOS 17 and iPadOS 17
- Apple Announces iOS 17 With 'StandBy' View, Journal App, Siri Changes, and More
- Apple Announces New 'NameDrop' Feature for Sharing Between iPhones
- iOS 17 Includes Updated Phone, FaceTime, and Messages Apps
- Apple Announces iPadOS 17 With Custom Lock Screens and Interactive Widgets
- Apple Announces New Intelligent AirPlay Features With Hotel Room Support
- iOS 17 Compatible With iPhone XS and Newer, Available in Beta Today
- Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17
- iOS 17 Lets You Share AirTags With Others
- iOS 17's StandBy Mode Turns a Charging iPhone Into a Home Hub
- iOS 17 Promises to Dramatically Improve iPhone's Autocorrect
- iOS 17 Locks Your Safari Private Browsing Behind Face ID
- iOS 17 Can Automatically Clean Up Verification Codes That Clog Up Messages App
- iOS 17 Lets You Create a Voice That Sounds Like You
- iOS 17 Photos App Features One-Tap Crop Button When Zooming In
- You Can Log Your Moods and Emotions in iOS 17
macOS Sonoma
- Apple Announces macOS Sonoma With Desktop Widgets and More
- Apple Announces 'Game Mode' in macOS Sonoma for Better Mac Gaming Performance
- macOS Sonoma Drops Support for These Macs
- Apple Releases First Beta of macOS 14 Sonoma to Developers
watchOS 10
- Apple Announces watchOS 10 With Widgets, Redesigned Apps, and More
- watchOS 10 Compatible With watchOS Series 4 and Later, iPhone XS/XR or Later Also Required
- Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 10 to Developers
tvOS 17
- Apple Announces tvOS 17, Including FaceTime and New Control Center
- FaceTime Launching on Apple TV With iPhone and iPad Camera Support
- Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 17 to Developers
- tvOS 17 Lets You Use Your iPhone to Find a Lost Siri Remote
Other Announcements
- AirPods Pro 2 Gaining 'Adaptive Audio' Feature That Dynamically Adjusts to Your Environment
- Apple Shortening 'Hey Siri' to 'Siri' Across iPhone, Mac, and Other Devices
- Apple Now Accepting Trade-Ins of Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro
- Apple Releases Beta Firmware Update for AirPods
- Apple Releases Studio Display 17 Firmware Beta
Rewatch the Keynote
If you missed something and want to rewatch the keynote, a replay is available in the Apple TV app, on Apple's Events website, and on YouTube.
