Apple Announces New 'NameDrop' Contact Sharing Feature Coming in iOS 17
As part of iOS 17, Apple today announced a new AirDrop-related feature called NameDrop, a new, more convenient way of sharing your phone number with another iPhone owner.
With NameDrop, two people only need to bring each of their iPhones close together, and the person's contact card is automatically shared between the two devices.
NameDrop also lets users select which numbers and email addresses to share.
More to follow...
