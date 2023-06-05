Apple Announces New 'NameDrop' Contact Sharing Feature Coming in iOS 17

As part of iOS 17, Apple today announced a new AirDrop-related feature called NameDrop, a new, more convenient way of sharing your phone number with another iPhone owner.

namedrop
With NameDrop, two people only need to bring each of their iPhones close together, and the person's contact card is automatically shared between the two devices.

NameDrop also lets users select which numbers and email addresses to share.

More to follow...

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
26 minutes ago at 10:35 am
I really likes all of these new features.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFan782040 Avatar
MacFan782040
19 minutes ago at 10:41 am
iOS 17 seems like a very small upgrade, though these are nice changes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SDJim Avatar
SDJim
22 minutes ago at 10:39 am
Pepperidge Farms remembers...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bump_(application)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
17 minutes ago at 10:43 am

iOS 17 seems like a very small upgrade, though these are nice changes.
Hoping the small features additions means they'll focus more on improving overall performance of iOS 17 instead.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
