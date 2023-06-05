iOS 17 Compatible With iPhone XS and Newer, Available in Beta Today

Apple today announced that iOS 17 is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, meaning that support has been dropped for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The first iOS 17 beta will be available to members of Apple's Developer Program for testing later today, and a public beta will be released in July, according to Apple.

Likewise, the first developer betas of iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 will be available today, followed by public betas next month.

Apple says iOS 17 will be released to the public in the fall — likely in September alongside new iPhone 15 models. Read our iOS 17 announcement coverage for more details about what's new in the software update.

Top Rated Comments

ZircoBen Avatar
ZircoBen
17 minutes ago at 11:43 am
I was hoping my trusty iPhone 5C would get the miracle update, I guess today’s not the day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sevendaymelee Avatar
Sevendaymelee
9 minutes ago at 11:51 am

iPhone X is still so capable, going to be a very expensive year, as it looks like I will have to replace my iPad Pro (1st gen) as well
Why do you have to have the latest IOS version? It's not like 17 is going to be some revolutionary leap like iOS 5. If your phone still runs well, why not just wait until you're ready to upgrade?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aneftp Avatar
aneftp
14 minutes ago at 11:47 am

Sad to see that the iPhone X got killed after only 5 years. I know that's a long time compared to any Android phone but I was still hoping to see the iPhone X beat the iPhone 5Ss record of 6 major version updates.
iPhone X is 2017. That’s 6 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Musashi3052 Avatar
Musashi3052
19 minutes ago at 11:41 am
My XS Max survives one more year! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dylan33x Avatar
Dylan33x
3 minutes ago at 11:58 am

Mini is 5.4", not the same aspect ratio either.
Yeah that aspect ratio is great. I miss it sometimes
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
