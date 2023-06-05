iOS 17 Compatible With iPhone XS and Newer, Available in Beta Today

Apple today announced that iOS 17 is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, meaning that support has been dropped for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The first iOS 17 beta will be available to members of Apple's Developer Program for testing later today, and a public beta will be released in July, according to Apple.



Likewise, the first developer betas of iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 will be available today, followed by public betas next month.

Apple says iOS 17 will be released to the public in the fall — likely in September alongside new iPhone 15 models. Read our iOS 17 announcement coverage for more details about what's new in the software update.