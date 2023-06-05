iOS 17 Promises to Dramatically Improve iPhone's Autocorrect

by

Apple today previewed iOS 17 for the iPhone, and one of the key new features coming with the update is improved autocorrect functionality.

iOS 17 Autocorrect
Apple says iOS 17 includes a state-of-the-art language model for word prediction that will greatly improve autocorrection on the iPhone. Any time you type, on-device machine learning will intelligently correct mistakes with greater accuracy than ever before. In addition, you will now receive predictive text recommendations inline as you type, allowing for words or complete sentences to be added by tapping the space bar.

Autocorrection has an updated design on iOS 17 that briefly underlines an autocorrected word. Tapping on an underlined word reveals the original word that you typed, making it easy to quickly revert the change. The system will also learn your typing habits over time and avoid some corrections, which Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi said is designed for "those moments where you just want to type a ducking word."

iOS 17 is available in beta starting today for members of Apple's Developer Program, and will be publicly released later this year. Autocorrection can be enabled or disabled in the Settings app under General → Keyboard → Auto-Correction.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2023, iOS 17
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

eicca Avatar
eicca
16 minutes ago at 02:45 pm
All they have to do is revert it to the 2011-ish accuracy where I could literally type without looking and it would work. Instead of today's garbage that corrects a sentence from exactly what I wanted to complete gibberish.

Is that so hard?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
13 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
I hope it no longer does this weird thing where it replaces the word but still leaves the wrong bit of the previous word.

For instance I might type „I was walkled“ and then it corrects it to „I was walking led“ ??‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
11 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
I still don't understand why there are the three predictive options at the top of the keyboard and prediction/correction options up next to the word inline with the text.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
11 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
“Chillax”

People still talk like this?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dandyryan Avatar
dandyryan
10 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
i don't want "chillax" . "chill" works just fine
which boomer came up with that?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments