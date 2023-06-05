macOS Sonoma Drops Support for These Macs

by

Apple today previewed macOS Sonoma, its latest operating system for the Mac. Available in beta today and launching in the fall, macOS Sonoma drops support for a handful of Mac models compared to macOS Ventura, according to Apple's website.

macOS Sonoma Macs
Specifically, macOS Sonoma drops support for 2017 models of the iMac and MacBook Pro, as well as the final 12-inch MacBook model.

macOS Sonoma is compatible with the following Macs:

  • MacBook Pro: 2018 and later
  • MacBook Air: 2018 and later
  • Mac mini: 2018 and later
  • iMac: 2019 and later
  • iMac Pro: 2017
  • Mac Studio: 2022 and later
  • Mac Pro: 2019 and later

macOS Sonoma will likely be released in October like macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey were.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2023
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

joecomo Avatar
joecomo
8 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
it is getting tight for the remaining Intel machines :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
11 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Wonder how bloated this is, I'm hoping with the lack of features announced it may run a little lighter.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dugbug Avatar
dugbug
11 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
the 2019 mac pro? Thats a little soon. Does this release pull all intel support?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TMRJIJ Avatar
TMRJIJ
9 minutes ago at 12:51 pm

the 2019 mac pro? Thats a little soon. Does this release pull all intel support?
Mac Pro 2019 is still supported as well as all the 2018+ Intel Macs
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
msackey Avatar
msackey
9 minutes ago at 12:52 pm

I had a feeling Ventura would be the last OS for the 2017 MBP.
It's said that my 2017 MPB touchbar will no longer be able to use the latest macOS. My MPB definitely doesn't feel slow or outdated to me and feels like it has many, many more years of useful life. Just wish that it could be updated to macOS Sonoma....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
8 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Don't worry, the OCLP project will have Sonoma running on everything at least as far back as 2010 machines.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments