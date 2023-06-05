macOS Sonoma Drops Support for These Macs

Apple today previewed macOS Sonoma, its latest operating system for the Mac. Available in beta today and launching in the fall, macOS Sonoma drops support for a handful of Mac models compared to macOS Ventura, according to Apple's website.



Specifically, macOS Sonoma drops support for 2017 models of the iMac and MacBook Pro, as well as the final 12-inch MacBook model.

macOS Sonoma is compatible with the following Macs:



MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

2018 and later MacBook Air: 2018 and later

2018 and later Mac mini: 2018 and later

2018 and later iMac: 2019 and later

2019 and later iMac Pro: 2017

2017 Mac Studio: 2022 and later

2022 and later Mac Pro: 2019 and later

macOS Sonoma will likely be released in October like macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey were.