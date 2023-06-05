Apple Announces New Intelligent AirPlay Features in iOS 17

Apple today at WWDC announced new AirPlay abilities coming in iOS 17, including on-device intelligence to learn your ‌AirPlay‌ preferences around the home, as well as ‌AirPlay‌ support coming to more hotel rooms.



In terms of on-device intelligence, ‌AirPlay‌ can learn how and when you listen to certain content, for example by displaying an AirPlay-supporting speaker to select depending which room you're in. You'll also be able to ask Siri to start an ‌AirPlay‌ session in a much more fluid way.

Apple says ‌AirPlay‌ will also be available "in select hotels" before the end of the year.

More to follow...