Apple Announces New Intelligent AirPlay Features in iOS 17
Apple today at WWDC announced new AirPlay abilities coming in iOS 17, including on-device intelligence to learn your AirPlay preferences around the home, as well as AirPlay support coming to more hotel rooms.
In terms of on-device intelligence, AirPlay can learn how and when you listen to certain content, for example by displaying an AirPlay-supporting speaker to select depending which room you're in. You'll also be able to ask Siri to start an AirPlay session in a much more fluid way.
Apple says AirPlay will also be available "in select hotels" before the end of the year.
More to follow...
