Apple Announces New Intelligent AirPlay Features in iOS 17

by
Apple's WWDC 2023 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today at WWDC announced new AirPlay abilities coming in iOS 17, including on-device intelligence to learn your ‌AirPlay‌ preferences around the home, as well as ‌AirPlay‌ support coming to more hotel rooms.

airplay hotels
In terms of on-device intelligence, ‌AirPlay‌ can learn how and when you listen to certain content, for example by displaying an AirPlay-supporting speaker to select depending which room you're in. You'll also be able to ask Siri to start an ‌AirPlay‌ session in a much more fluid way.

Apple says ‌AirPlay‌ will also be available "in select hotels" before the end of the year.

More to follow...

Related Roundup: iOS 17
Tags: AirPlay, WWDC
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

Champagne_5S Avatar
Champagne_5S
11 minutes ago at 11:19 am

Argh, more "intelligence" that will behave unpredictably and exactly not do what I want. That's the exact opposite of being in control.
Exactly. Can I have intelligent nothing? No suggested photo albums, no suggested contacts, just have everything in the same spot every time and I’ll be happy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
18 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Argh, more "intelligence" that will behave unpredictably and exactly not do what I want. That's the exact opposite of being in control.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments