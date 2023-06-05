With M2 Ultra Mac Pro, Apple Completes Apple Silicon Transition and No Longer Sells Intel-Based Macs
Apple today introduced an Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro that uses the new M2 Ultra chip, and with that update, Apple's transition to Apple silicon is now complete. The first Apple silicon Mac came out in 2020, and three years later, every Mac is using Apple-designed chips.
The Mac Pro was the last Mac that was still using older Intel chip technology, and with the launch of the new M2 Ultra model, the Intel versions have been discontinued.
Apple may still be selling refurbished Intel Macs through its online store for refurbished devices, but none of its current product lineup is using Intel's chip technology.
The M2 Ultra chip is available in both the Mac Pro and the Mac Studio, both of which can be preordered today and will launch next week. The M2 Ultra Mac Pro is priced starting at $7,000, while the M2 Ultra Mac Studio is priced starting at $4,000.