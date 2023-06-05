Apple Announces 'Game Mode' in macOS Sonoma for Better Mac Gaming Performance

Apple at WWDC today announced Game Mode, a new gaming feature for Macs that's exclusive to macOS Sonoma.

game mode
With Game Mode enabled in macOS 14, the Mac prioritizes CPU and GPU power for the running title, thereby improving gaming hardware performance across the board.

Apple says it has also doubled the sampling rate for paired Xbox and Playstation controllers, while a new Game Porting toolkit for developers makes it easier to port games from other platforms.

3 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Good to see them directly addressing games and -- critically -- the tools for porting to Metal, without which gaming is a dead issue.
2 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Hilarious/sad MacOS didn’t do this from day one.
