New Mac Pro Features Upgradeable SSD, Apple Selling 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB SSD Kits

Following the introduction of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, Apple today added SSD upgrade kits to its online store. The kits offer 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB of storage space for $1,000, $1,600, and $2,800, respectively.

The kits feature two 1TB SSDs, two 2TB SSDs, or two 8TB SSDs, and replace the existing internal SSD storage of the ‌Mac Pro‌.

The hardware is compatible only with the new 2023 Mac Pro machines that use Apple's M2 Ultra chips.

The kits can be ordered starting today, with delivery dates starting on June 9.

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
10 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
Now if only we can get upgradeable SSDs for every other Mac.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fromgophonetoiphone Avatar
fromgophonetoiphone
5 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
Insane considering how much SSD prices are. I get an Apple Tax, but this is completely over the top.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gpat Avatar
gpat
2 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
Apparently Apple believes that the user is smart enough to open a case and install an internal SSD, but only if they're smart enough to pay $7k upfront first.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
8 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
Lol, insane pricing. What’s the point of modularity when you’re still paying Apple tax on components? Wonder if there will be third party solutions at some point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
8 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
"They thought we were going to make it non-proprietary and affordable!"


Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
locovaca Avatar
locovaca
7 minutes ago at 12:23 pm

Lol, insane pricing. What’s the point of modularity when you’re still paying Apple tax on components? Wonder if there will be third party solutions at some point.
Modularity, to Apple, means building the machine to meet your exact needs after the fact, not being able to use cheap parts instead of Apple’s modules. We want stuff for cheap, Apple just wants your money.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
