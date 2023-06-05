New Mac Pro Features Upgradeable SSD, Apple Selling 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB SSD Kits

Following the introduction of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, Apple today added SSD upgrade kits to its online store. The kits offer 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB of storage space for $1,000, $1,600, and $2,800, respectively.



The kits feature two 1TB SSDs, two 2TB SSDs, or two 8TB SSDs, and replace the existing internal SSD storage of the ‌Mac Pro‌.

The hardware is compatible only with the new 2023 Mac Pro machines that use Apple's M2 Ultra chips.

The kits can be ordered starting today, with delivery dates starting on June 9.