Apple Store Back Up With Preorders for 15-Inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Studio

After today's keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 17, the AR/VR headset, a range of new Macs, and more, Apple has brought its online store back up so that customers can begin preordering the new devices.



Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is priced starting at $1,299, while the Mac Studio is priced starting at $1,999. The M2 Ultra Mac Pro is priced starting at $6999.

The 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, ‌M2‌ Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Studio‌, and ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Pro‌ can be preordered starting today, with a launch to follow next week.

Apple's AR/VR headset, which also debuted today, is not going to be available for purchase until early 2024.