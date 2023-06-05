Apple Store Back Up With Preorders for 15-Inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Apple's WWDC 2023 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

After today's keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 17, the AR/VR headset, a range of new Macs, and more, Apple has brought its online store back up so that customers can begin preordering the new devices.

macbook air 15
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is priced starting at $1,299, while the Mac Studio is priced starting at $1,999. The M2 Ultra Mac Pro is priced starting at $6999.

The 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, ‌M2‌ Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Studio‌, and ‌M2‌ Ultra ‌Mac Pro‌ can be preordered starting today, with a launch to follow next week.

Apple's AR/VR headset, which also debuted today, is not going to be available for purchase until early 2024.

19 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
As promised, placed my order in.



Attachment Image
17 minutes ago at 12:14 pm

As promoted, placed my order in.


Yes as soon as I saw the midnight color I thought “well I know one person who’s very excited right now.”
21 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Air ordered. Can’t wait.
21 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
I'll take one of each, thanks
19 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
There were ZERO rumours about the new Mac Pro, good one for pulling it off Apple!
16 minutes ago at 12:15 pm

There were ZERO rumours about the new Mac Pro, good one for pulling it off Apple!
On the other hand, it was exactly what everyone assumed Apple’s most obvious move would be. Mac Studio add PCI slots. And graphic card support remains unclear.
