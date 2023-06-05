iOS 17 Can Automatically Clean Up Verification Codes That Clog Up Messages App

by

If your Messages app often becomes cluttered with one-time verification codes that you need to manually delete, it's going to get a lot easier to clean them up in iOS 17.

verification code clean up ios 17
The ‌iOS 17‌ update includes a new option to delete verification codes in Messages (and Mail) after they've been inserted into an app or website through the Autofill feature.

"Clean Up Automatically" can be toggled on for verification codes in the Passwords app under Password Options.

Note that autofill verification codes are new to the Mail app in ‌iOS 17‌, and work the same way as the verification code autofill feature for the Messages app. When you get a one-time code emailed to you, the Mail app can detect it and use it in Safari automatically without you having to swap over to the Mail app.

Apple says that one-time codes sent to both Mail and Messages can be deleted automatically if the delete feature is turned on.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
29 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Do you mean to tell me all of the verification codes will be gone? Yes, I'll take it!!!

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
28 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
Yeah this one is actually useful. Hope it's not buggy and deletes messages that I want to keep. But who am I kidding right?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
25 minutes ago at 03:21 pm
That can be useful for email, but for messages this has never been an issue for me, as the codes are generally in separate channels where they don't "clog up" anything.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
23 minutes ago at 03:23 pm

Yeah this one is actually useful. Hope it's not buggy and deletes messages that I want to keep. But who am I kidding right?
Antiprotest doth protest too much, methinks.

;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emulator Avatar
emulator
12 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
I wish I could delete with one swipe and the app was not asking me 2-3 times you're sure.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
30 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
oooof this is really nice, i might come back to iOS sooner than I had anticipated
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
