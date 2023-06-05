watchOS 10 Compatible With watchOS Series 4 and Later, iPhone XS/XR or Later Also Required

The new watchOS 10 update that is coming later this year will work with all versions of the Apple Watch that were able to run watchOS 9, according to Apple's ‌watchOS 10‌ preview site.



The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later, with a full list below.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE (All models)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple warns that not all features will be available on all devices, so some of the more system intensive functions could be limited to newer Apple Watch models with more advanced processors.

In addition to watchOS Series 4 or later, to run ‌watchOS 10‌, users will also need an iPhone capable of running iOS 17. This includes the ‌iPhone‌ XS or later and ‌iPhone‌ XR or later.