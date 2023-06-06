iPadOS 17 Drops Support for These iPads

Apple on Monday previewed iPadOS 17, its latest operating system for the iPad. Available in beta now and launching in the fall, iPadOS 17 drops support for a couple of iPad models compared to iPadOS 16, according to Apple's website.



iPadOS 17 drops support for the following iPads:

iPad Pro (1st generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPadOS 17 remains compatible with the following iPad models:

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPadOS 17 will likely be released in October, just as iPadOS 16 was last year.