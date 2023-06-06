iPadOS 17 Drops Support for These iPads

by

Apple on Monday previewed iPadOS 17, its latest operating system for the iPad. Available in beta now and launching in the fall, iPadOS 17 drops support for a couple of iPad models compared to iPadOS 16, according to Apple's website.

ipados 17
iPadOS 17 drops support for the following iPads:

  • iPad Pro (1st generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)

iPadOS 17 remains compatible with the following iPad models:

  • iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (6th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPadOS 17 will likely be released in October, just as iPadOS 16 was last year.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2023, iOS 17
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

klky Avatar
klky
21 minutes ago at 02:54 am
My 2018 11" iPad Pro lives on! Still the best bang for buck Apple purchase I've made.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

gradiente iphone white

Brazilian Electronics Company Revives Long-Running iPhone Trademark Dispute

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...
Read Full Article71 comments