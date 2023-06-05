iOS 17 Includes Updated Phone, FaceTime, and Messages Apps

Apple today announced new updates coming to Phone, FaceTime, and Messages in iOS 17 later this year.

With the new update, you'll be able to create your own custom contact poster with your photos or Memoji. This custom creation will then appear on other people's iPhones when you call them.

There's also a new Live Voicemail feature that provides live voice transcription in real time on your iPhone Lock Screen. Apple said that with this, you'll be able to make a more educated decision as to whether you want to talk to someone or not.

In ‌FaceTime‌, you can now leave video messages if someone doesn't pick up your video call. They'll get a notification about the message and can watch it whenever they have time, like a voicemail.

Lastly, Messages has a ton of updates. There are new search filters, a new "catch up arrow" that quickly jumps you to the first unread message in a long conversation, and easier inline replying with swipe to reply.

Audio messages are also now transcribed right within the messages thread, and there's inline location sharing. Check In provides a way to give updates on your location within a messages thread, and if you're ever delayed it'll send an alert to friends.

Apps within Messages have been moved to a new "plus" button at the bottom left of the app. Stickers have been revamped and you can even create your own stickers and motion stickers from your own live photos.

These updates are a small portion of updates coming to ‌iOS 17‌, so be sure to read more about the new ‌iPhone‌ software in our main post.

Stenik Avatar
Stenik
18 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Infantilization at its best.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGimper Avatar
MrGimper
16 minutes ago at 10:44 am
So uninspiring.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
13 minutes ago at 10:47 am

Let’s hope the interactive widgets from iPadOS 17 are also on iOS as well…
Yay - Craig just said they are!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am
knowing apple's implementations, most of the new features will start working from ios 17.4, i.e. spring 2024
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
17 minutes ago at 10:44 am
X rated live stickers everywhere...




Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
16 minutes ago at 10:44 am
I was really hoping for iOS 17 icons to turn into mac OS. Ughhh!

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
