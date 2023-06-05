AirPods Gaining 'Adaptive Audio' Feature That Dynamically Adjusts to Your Environment

Apple today announced a new Adaptive Audio feature coming to AirPods, which combines transparency and noise canceling to dynamically adjust the audio in your AirPods.



This way, loud or distracting noises surrounding you will be automatically reduced, while other noises will still be audible. Apple gave the example of leaf blowers getting reduced but sudden traffic noises coming through on the user's AirPods.

There's also a new conversation awareness feature that will lower your music and focus on voices around you when you start talking. Adaptive audio helps when you're on a call as well, reducing noise around you while you speak.