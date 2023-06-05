Apple Releases Studio Display 17 Firmware Beta

by

Following the keynote event that saw the introduction of new Macs, Apple today released a Studio Display firmware beta that is available to developers.

apple studio display blue
All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the new macOS Sonoma operating system at the current time. Studio Display owners running macOS Sonoma can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.

Apple has not provided details on what's included in the firmware update.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

Top Rated Comments

gugy Avatar
gugy
13 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
I was so hopeful when they announced the Mac Pro the XDR display would be updated. Then nothing, so the next thing, would they drop the price? Nope. Damn, Apple!?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments