Apple Releases Studio Display 17 Firmware Beta

Following the keynote event that saw the introduction of new Macs, Apple today released a Studio Display firmware beta that is available to developers.



All Studio Display models are able to receive over-the-air firmware updates, but this firmware update is limited to Macs that are running the new macOS Sonoma operating system at the current time. Studio Display owners running macOS Sonoma can go to System Settings > Software Update to install the firmware.

Apple has not provided details on what's included in the firmware update.