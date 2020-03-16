iOS 13.4 Could Be Released on March 17

Apple may be planning to release iOS 13.4 on Tuesday, March 17, according to details found in AliPay marketing materials discovered by Chinese language site IT Home and shared by Twitter user KhaosT.



Screenshots shared by IT Home suggest iOS 13.4 will introduce Apple Pay and Wallet support for AliPay, a popular Chinese mobile payments platform, with the update expected to launch in the early morning of March 18 in China, which would align with a March 17 release in the United States.

Given this information, we could be seeing an iOS 13.4 release on March 17 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, the standard time that Apple releases new iOS updates. iOS 13.4 will be accompanied by iPadOS 13.4, and will likely be released alongside watchOS 6.2, tvOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4.

Apple seeded the first betas of iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 on February 5, so the software will be available after about six weeks of testing. iOS 13.4 includes a new Mail toolbar with a more logical design, iCloud Folder Sharing, new Memoji and Animoji stickers, new TV app settings, and more, with details available in our iOS 13 roundup.