How to Create a Custom iMessage Profile in iOS 13

The idea behind the new feature is that contacts in the Messages become more easily identifiable, similar to the way WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger contacts have recognizable profile pictures.
If you choose to use a Memoji as your profile pic, you'll be happy to learn that iOS 13 also provides options for customizing it, including pre-selected poses and background colors.
How to Add a Custom Message Photo Profile in iOS 13
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap Messages.
- Tap Share Name and Photo.
- To use a photo in your new profile, tap the Camera button and take a picture of yourself. Alternatively, tap All Photos to choose an existing picture from your photo albums.
- Once you've selected a picture, you'll be given the option to move and scale it in the circular frame. Click Choose once you're done.
- You'll then be asked to select a filter to apply to the photo. Alternatively, tap Original to skip this step.
- Tap Done.
- Tap the empty fields alongside your profile picture to enter your first and second name.
- Make sure the Share Name and Photo switch is toggled to the On position.
- Choose from one of the automatic contact sharing options – Contacts Only, Always Ask, or Anyone.
How to Add a Message Animoji/Memoji Profile in iOS 13
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap Messages.
- Tap Share Name and Photo.
- Select an Animoji from the default list. If you've created a Memoji, it will also appear in the list for you to choose.
- In the next screen, select a pre-defined Pose.
- Move and scale the image in the circular profile frame, then tap Choose.
- Select a background color.
- Tap Done.
- Tap the empty fields alongside your profile picture to enter your first and second name.
- Make sure the Share Name and Photo switch is toggled to the On position.
- Choose from one of the automatic contact sharing options: Contacts Only, Always Ask, or Anyone.